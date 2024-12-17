Dubai: The UAE will see clear to partly cloudy skies, especially over some coastal and Eastern areas and Islands. According to the Met Office, these areas might get rainfall too.
The highest temperatures over the coastal areas is expected to be between 24 and 28 degree Celsius, today, while the temperature lows will be between 14 and 19 degree Celsius.
Moderate winds, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hr will be witnessed today across the coastal areas.
This week's forecast
Clear to partly cloudy skies are to be expected across the UAE this week.
According to the National Center of Meteorlogy (NCM), residents will notice a slight increase in humidity by night with a probability of mist formation in the mornings, over internal areas from December 18 to December 21.