Abu Dhabi: Winners of The UAE Lottery, the only licensed lottery in the country, were announced in the first draw, beamed live, this evening.

Co-hosts Diala Makki and Chadi Khalaf presented the much-awaited draw, as hopes peaked among participants.

The winning numbers in the Days Set are: 26, 19, 9, 11, 18 and 17.

The winning number in the Months Set is 7.

As for the guaranteed Dh100,000 Lucky Chance wins, the IDs that have made it are as under:

CP 6638485, CQ 6766870, DU 9775445, DJ 8619319, DC 7978145, CO 6505342 and CS 6983220

Lucky Chance IDs that won the day in today's draw. Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE Lottery, which is operated by The Game LLC and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), was launched on November 27.

How the draw works

Open to those aged above 18, the draw features a Lucky Day Grand Prize of Dh100,000,000, seven Lucky Chance IDs guaranteed to win Dh100,000 each, and an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh50,000, Dh100,000, Dh300,000, and Dh1,000,000.

Participants are required to select seven numbers from two separate sections:

Days Set: Six numbers from 1 to 31 which represent lucky days.

Months Set: One number from 1 and 12 which represents the lucky month.

Each Lucky Day ticket bought not only enters the person into the draw for the Grand Prize but also gives him or her a chance to win in the Lucky Chance draws.