Dubai: Heading out? Don't forget an umbrella as it is raining in some areas of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has reported light rain over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai, Al Rashidiya, Al Mamzar and Dubai International Airport in the early morning today. Also, there is light rain over Al Batayih in Sharjah and Kiza and Al Smeeh in Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.

According to the Met Office, today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over some northern and eastern areas.

Maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 24 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 12 to 17°C over the mountains.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country today morning was 5.3°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 5.45am.

The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 27.3°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2pm.

It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas.

Expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 35km/hr.