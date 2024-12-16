Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE dipped on Monday morning. According to the Met Office, the lowest temperature today was recorded below 6°C in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, temperature recorded over the country today morning was 5.8°C at 7.45am.

Skies across the UAE remained partly cloudy, especially in Fujairah and off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

The NCM also issued a dust alert in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

"Northeasterly winds loaded with dust reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 3000m until 6pm on Monday," the alert read.