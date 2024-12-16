Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE dipped on Monday morning. According to the Met Office, the lowest temperature today was recorded below 6°C in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, temperature recorded over the country today morning was 5.8°C at 7.45am.
Skies across the UAE remained partly cloudy, especially in Fujairah and off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.
The NCM also issued a dust alert in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
"Northeasterly winds loaded with dust reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 3000m until 6pm on Monday," the alert read.
The weather tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17, is expected to be partly cloudy. Low clouds will appear over some Western areas and islands.