Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a pleasant morning, with temperatures around 20°C and partly cloudy skies on Monday.

According to the Met Office, the cloud cover will increase with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some areas, especially in northern and eastern areas.

Cloudy conditions will continue until Wednesday, December 18, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said in a weather announcement.

Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM has warned of dusty conditions at times.

“Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand,” the NCM forecast read.

Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

Temperatures across the country will see a slight decrease today. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 to 29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 8 to 14°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24 to 28°C, and 16 to 20°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate at 65 to 85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.