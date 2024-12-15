Dubai: It will be a pleasant Sunday in the UAE with cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies in most parts of the country today. The Met Office has issued a dust alert in internal parts of Abu Dhabi, and warned of rough seas offshore in the Arabia Sea.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over some eastern and northern areas may be associated with light rainfall and a decrease in temperatures.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 24 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 16 to 20°C over the mountains.

It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas.

Expect moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand over the land, in the Southwest to Northwest direction at the speed 10 to 25 reaching 50km/hr.