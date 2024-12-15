The closing ceremony held on Umm Al Quwain Beach was attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, General Manager of the Department of Umm Al Quwain Municipality.

Dr Amna said, “Pollution is the greatest threat to our environment. However, through conscious actions and responsible behaviour, we can protect our surroundings. Cultivating positive habits and instilling these values in children and youth will contribute to building a sustainable future. It is not only individuals but also relevant authorities across the nation that must collaborate to promote positive environmental practices. The UAE has implemented laws and regulations to prevent environmental harm and mitigate pollution from economic, industrial, and commercial activities. Through the collective efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and all relevant entities, these laws are enforced to ensure compliance by all stakeholders.”

She said the UAE recently launched the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme, aimed at expanding agricultural activities and engaging the community in fostering sustainable food security.

Tree-planting

“In recent weeks, several community members and students have participated in tree-planting initiatives and received training on how to care for the newly planted trees. These efforts exemplify the UAE’s dedication to environmental preservation, highlighting the importance of tree-planting and farming in fostering a clean and healthy environment. I encourage everyone to embrace home gardening and take part in tree-planting initiatives while maintaining a commitment to keeping our surroundings clean.”

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of EEG, said, “This 23rd cycle of the 'Clean UAE' campaign re-affirms that through collective and collaborative efforts, we can pave the way for a more sustainable future. The success of this platform reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement and it is a befitting way to conclude the year of sustainability”