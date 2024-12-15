From torture to freedom

Mehmet Erturk’s Return: After spending 20 years in a Syrian prison, Mehmet Erturk has returned to his home village, Magaracik, Turkey.

Arrest and Imprisonment:

Erturk was arrested in 2004 for smuggling and sentenced to 15 years.

He was held in the notorious Palestine Branch prison in Damascus, known for extreme brutality.

Torture and Inhumane Conditions:

Guards used truncheons to beat prisoners, causing Erturk to lose most of his teeth.

Other methods of torture included hammer blows, boiling water burns, and overcrowded cells.

Cells designed for 20 held over 100 inmates, and many died from starvation or lack of medical care.

Dead bodies were disposed of in garbage skips.

Family’s Reaction:

His wife and family believed he was dead after years of no contact.

His youngest daughter was six months old when he was arrested.

Release from Prison:

He was freed when rebels ousted Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and broke open the prison gates.

Erturk initially thought the commotion was the prelude to his death.

Health Consequences:

Erturk is physically and mentally scarred from his imprisonment.

He looks much older than his 53 years, and his body shows signs of long-term abuse, such as chain scars.

Loss of Friends and Fellow Prisoners:

Many prisoners, including his close friend Faruk Karga, died of starvation in the prison.

Erturk’s Gratitude:

He expressed deep gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for facilitating his return.

Erturk believes his Turkish nationality led to harsher treatment in prison due to Erdogan’s stance against Assad.

Broader Context:

Erturk’s story highlights the brutality of Syria’s prison system, which has claimed the lives of over 105,000 people since the start of the war in 2011, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.