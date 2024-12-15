US opens contact with HTS

"We've been in contact with HTS and with other parties," Blinken told reporters, confirming the outreach was direct. He provided no further details but emphasized that easing US sanctions on Syria would hinge on “sustained action” by the rebel-installed interim government to meet international expectations.

HTS remains classified as a terrorist group by the US and other Western nations due to its origins as an offshoot of Al Qaeda in Syria. Few expect the designation to be lifted quickly, particularly with political changes looming after Donald Trump’s return to the presidency.

Main players agree on common approach

Following the Aqaba talks, participants issued a joint statement calling for a Syrian-led transition to establish an inclusive, non-sectarian government through a transparent process. The statement emphasized respect for human rights, combating terrorism, and demanded “all parties” cease hostilities.

HTS leader: Syria too exhausted for war

HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al Jolani criticized Israel’s recent incursion into southern Syria but ruled out further conflict. “The Israelis have clearly crossed the disengagement line in Syria, which threatens a new, unjustified escalation,” Jolani said. “However, Syria’s exhaustion after years of war does not allow us to enter new conflicts.”

His remarks followed Israel's entry into the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights, a move the United Nations declared a violation of the 1974 armistice agreement.

Hezbollah admits Syria supply lines cut

Hezbollah’s leader, Naim Qassem, acknowledged that the fall of Assad has disrupted the group’s military supply routes through Syria. “Hezbollah lost a critical military supply line,” Qassem said, adding that “the resistance must adapt to the circumstances.”

Ultimatum on state property

Syria’s interim authorities issued a seven-day ultimatum for stolen state property to be returned. “Once that deadline has passed, anyone concealing such property will face prosecution,” they warned.

Turkey reopens embassy in Damascus