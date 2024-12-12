Dubai: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations said on Thursday they were ready to support Syria’s transition towards an inclusive, non-sectarian government following the ouster of President Bashar Al Assad.

The G7 called for accountability for the Al Assad regime’s crimes while urging respect for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities. The statement came days after a swift offensive led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group and its allies forced Al Assad to flee Syria, marking the end of five decades of rule by the Al Assad family.

“After decades of atrocities committed by the Assad regime, we stand with the people of Syria,” the G7 said, reaffirming their commitment to supporting a Syrian-led political transition in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The group comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United States and Italy.

The G7 leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity, preventing the collapse of state institutions, and ensuring conditions for the safe and dignified return of refugees. They stressed their support for a credible transition process leading to governance that upholds universal human rights, respects the rule of law, and ensures transparency and accountability.

“The G7 will work with and fully support a future Syrian government that meets these standards,” the statement declared, underscoring the need for a unified approach to rebuilding Syria after decades of war and repression.

Syrians living in Turkey wait in a queue to enter Syria at the Cilvegozu border crossing gate in Reyhanli on December 12, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Blinken warns against further escalation

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Jordan, cautioned against triggering further conflicts in Syria. Referring to recent military actions by Israel and Turkey in Syrian territory, Blinken said, “It’s important that all actors with interests in Syria ensure we’re not sparking additional conflicts at this critical moment.”

Blinken’s remarks highlight concerns over the fragile state of the region as multiple players vie for influence in post-Al Assad Syria.

Travis Timmerman, a US citizen who had entered Syria from Lebanon on a Christian pilgrimage and had been detained for several months, speaks with reporters in a house in Damascus on December 12, 2024, after he was found in the village of Thihabiyeh east of the capital. Image Credit: AFP

Turkey’s intelligence chief visits Damascus

Adding to the evolving dynamics, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin was spotted in Damascus on Thursday. Turkish television channels aired footage of Kalin leaving the Umayyad Mosque under heavy security, signalling Turkey’s proactive engagement in the shifting Syrian political landscape.

Turkey backs another rebel group called the Syrian National Army, which was also part of the latest campaign against Assad’s forces.

Ankara stands to become one of the main power players in post-Al Assad Syria, having supported the opposition against the dictator’s backers Russia and Iran.

In 2012, a year into the start of the uprising against Al Assad, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped to one day pray in the Umayyad Mosque that Kalin was pictured in. The path ahead As Syria faces an uncertain future, international leaders are urging a coordinated approach to rebuild the war-torn nation while safeguarding its sovereignty and unity.