Brisbane: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued his dominant run in international cricket in 2024, surpassing legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev in two key bowling parameters, further cementing his reputation as possibly India’s best pacer in overseas conditions.

On Day 2 of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, Bumrah was the standout performer for India, taking wickets as Steve Smith and Travis Head piled on runs. He dismissed both centurions, ending the day with figures of 5/72 from 25 overs at an economy rate of 2.90, also claiming the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Mitchell Marsh.

This marks Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul outside Asia, surpassing Kapil Dev’s tally of nine. Bumrah now has three five-wicket hauls in Australia, three in South Africa, and two each in the West Indies and England. Kapil Dev, by contrast, took five fifers in Australia and two each in England and the West Indies.

Additionally, this is Bumrah's eighth five-wicket haul in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions, surpassing Kapil once again, who had seven five-wicket hauls in SENA countries.

Bumrah's five-wicket haul also places him third on the all-time list of most five-wicket hauls in the ICC World Test Championship, tying with Australian skipper Pat Cummins (nine each). Only Australia’s Nathan Lyon (10) and India’s spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin (11) have more.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket this year, with 73 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 13.78 and best figures of 6/45. He has taken four five-wicket hauls. In 12 Tests, he has taken 58 wickets, the most by any bowler this year, at an average of 15.20, with best figures of 6/45. All four of his five-wicket hauls have come in Tests.

In the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a wicketless spell of 13 overs on Day 1, India bounced back on Day 2, quickly removing Usman Khawaja (21 in 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.