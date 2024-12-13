Abu Dhabi: The 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will pose a bigger test to the competitors in the revamped route, with the opening stage set to be held in Al Ain. The introduction of new stages in the Empty Quarter alters 50 per cent of the usual route, marking an exciting move pitched for competitors and followers alike that suits the positive trajectory of the rally.
The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, organised by the EMSO (Emirates Motorsports Organisation) and presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, continues to hold the second round of the FIA & FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) as one of the original hosts of the W2RC. Opening the Desert Challenge, to be held from February 21-27, in Al Ain represents a significant change for the event, which traditionally commences from Abu Dhabi.
Ideal destination for world's elite
Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We appreciate the great support of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, for his continuous support of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which is an extension of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering journey in hosting elite international sporting events, making it the ideal destination for the world’s best athletes.
“The opening stage will be held in Al Ain, which provides a different and challenging driving experience on the rugged roads rich in picturesque natural scenery and golden sand dunes unique to the two regions.
Region rich with heritage
Situated over 150 kilometres from the capital, Al Ain gifts a completely original route to the competitors, taking them to new parts of the region rich with heritage.
The introduction of the Desert Challenge to Al Ain represents a combination of the peoples’ deep-rooted love for the desert and a more recent passion for off-road motorsport. Moving Southeast towards the Al Dhafra Region, the event will once again set the rally bivouac — an incredible temporary village — in the city of Mezaira, at the doorsteps of the Rub Al Khali.
While the Empty Quarter is the usual and spectacular playground for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, 2025 will see the competitors tackle totally uncharted terrain for the event that will ask the most of the incoming competitors — even those hungry for new challenges and spectacular scenery — and promises to awe the millions of spectators following the event via global broadcasters across 190 territories.