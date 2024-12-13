Ideal destination for world's elite

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We appreciate the great support of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, for his continuous support of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which is an extension of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering journey in hosting elite international sporting events, making it the ideal destination for the world’s best athletes.

“The opening stage will be held in Al Ain, which provides a different and challenging driving experience on the rugged roads rich in picturesque natural scenery and golden sand dunes unique to the two regions.

The Empty Quarter is the usual and spectacular playground for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Image Credit: RallyZone- Edoardo Bauer

Region rich with heritage

Situated over 150 kilometres from the capital, Al Ain gifts a completely original route to the competitors, taking them to new parts of the region rich with heritage.

The introduction of the Desert Challenge to Al Ain represents a combination of the peoples’ deep-rooted love for the desert and a more recent passion for off-road motorsport. Moving Southeast towards the Al Dhafra Region, the event will once again set the rally bivouac — an incredible temporary village — in the city of Mezaira, at the doorsteps of the Rub Al Khali.