Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed becomes new ICC world No. 1 T20I bowler

At the 2026 T20 World Cup, Abrar took six wickets in five matches, including 3-23 against Sri Lanka in Pakistan’s final group-stage game. He also claimed two wickets against the Netherlands and one against the USA.

Earlier in the year, Abrar produced another impressive run against Australia. He took 3-14 in the third T20I in Lahore before following it with 2-10 in the next match and 1-18 in the series finale.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.