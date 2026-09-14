The sanction adds to a difficult Test series for Pakistan, who lost all three matches against England. Their campaign was also surrounded by controversy, with the team sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed during the series and sending seven players back home.

This obviously includes Babar Azam who was the captain of the Pakistani side. He along with other competing players will be on the receiving end of the punishment.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team falls short of the required rate, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 per cent. Meanwhile, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions states that teams lose one point for every over short.

The deduction leaves Pakistan ninth in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 4.63, leaving them last in the table with only 5 points. West Indies, who are above them, are 25 points ahead.

The Men in Green were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the third Test, which England won by eight wickets. Pakistan were fined 50 per cent of their match fee.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.