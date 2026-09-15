Babar Azam returns to domestic cricket after 7 years

There were wholesale changes to the team that played the third Test, with seven players being sent home, leaving skipper Babar Azam with a new-look side which nevertheless put up a much better show at Edgbaston.

Pakistan’s 3-0 series defeat to England, followed by their WTC points deduction for slow over rate at Edgbaston, have left the Men in Green in ninth place in the ICC Test rankings and at the bottom of the nine-team World Test Championship table, same as in the last cycle.

Pakistan cricket fans will be hoping that the availability of so many top players in the domestic tournament will give them the much-needed practice for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and England.

While four of those half-centuries have come in his last five Tests, his highest score since his last century remains 88, made in Pakistan’s win over the West Indies in the second Test of their tour last month.

Babar has long been criticised for distancing himself from domestic red-ball cricket. He has not scored a century in Tests since December 2022, when he scored 161 in a draw against New Zealand in Karachi. His Test average since the start of 2023 is 30.43, 12.55 runs lower than his career average in the format.

"Babar will arrive back in Pakistan from the UK on Sept 16 and will join the OGDCL squad the next day," OGDCL sports head Farah was quoted as saying. "His kit has been ordered. Babar will decide upon his arrival if he plays from the second match or the third match," Farah said.

Babar had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to facilitate his inclusion in a domestic side so that he could remain in touch with the longer format and work on his game. The PCB subsequently arranged his participation with OGDCL. His last domestic first-class appearance came when he led Central Punjab to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in December 2019.

However, the elegant right-handed batter, in a bid to return to his best form, will now play domestic cricket after seven years. The 31-year-old is set to represent Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as a guest player in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade 1 first-class tournament, Cricinfo reported.

Babar himself shone only in the second innings of the final Test with a polished 76, having missed the first Test through injury and being dismissed cheaply in both innings of the second Test, with England’s fast bowlers repeatedly exposing his vulnerability against the short ball.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.