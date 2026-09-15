GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Babar Azam returns to domestic cricket after 7 years

Pakistan’s Test skipper to play in President’s Trophy Grade 1 first-class tournament

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam
AFP

Pakistan’s 3-0 series defeat to England, followed by their WTC points deduction for slow over rate at Edgbaston, have left the Men in Green in ninth place in the ICC Test rankings and at the bottom of the nine-team World Test Championship table, same as in the last cycle.

There were wholesale changes to the team that played the third Test, with seven players being sent home, leaving skipper Babar Azam with a new-look side which nevertheless put up a much better show at Edgbaston.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Babar himself shone only in the second innings of the final Test with a polished 76, having missed the first Test through injury and being dismissed cheaply in both innings of the second Test, with England’s fast bowlers repeatedly exposing his vulnerability against the short ball.

However, the elegant right-handed batter, in a bid to return to his best form, will now play domestic cricket after seven years. The 31-year-old is set to represent Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as a guest player in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade 1 first-class tournament, Cricinfo reported. 

Babar had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to facilitate his inclusion in a domestic side so that he could remain in touch with the longer format and work on his game. The PCB subsequently arranged his participation with OGDCL. His last domestic first-class appearance came when he led Central Punjab to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in December 2019.

Babar joined a number of Pakistan internationals featuring in the President's Trophy amid the PCB's recent push for established players to participate in domestic first-class cricket. ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is representing KRL, while T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha is playing for Kingsmen Academy, according to Dawn.

"Babar will arrive back in Pakistan from the UK on Sept 16 and will join the OGDCL squad the next day," OGDCL sports head Farah was quoted as saying. "His kit has been ordered. Babar will decide upon his arrival if he plays from the second match or the third match," Farah said.

Babar has long been criticised for distancing himself from domestic red-ball cricket. He has not scored a century in Tests since December 2022, when he scored 161 in a draw against New Zealand in Karachi. His Test average since the start of 2023 is 30.43, 12.55 runs lower than his career average in the format.

In 39 innings during this period, he has managed only eight half-centuries, including an alarming 18-innings stretch in which he failed to score beyond 41.

While four of those half-centuries have come in his last five Tests, his highest score since his last century remains 88, made in Pakistan’s win over the West Indies in the second Test of their tour last month.

That victory ended Pakistan’s run of eight successive away Test defeats and marked their first overseas Test win since July 2023, but Babar's inability to convert promising starts into substantial scores remains a significant concern.

Pakistan cricket fans will be hoping that the availability of so many top players in the domestic tournament will give them the much-needed practice for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and England.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off after being dismissed on day three of the third test match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, on September 11, 2026.

ICC announces punishment for Babar, Pakistan

2m read
Babar Azam expects major review after England 3-0 loss

Babar Azam expects major review after England 3-0 loss

2m read
Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar backs PCB, snubs Babar from future plans

2m read
Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 17, 2026.

Babar Azam likely to return as Pakistan weigh changes

2m read