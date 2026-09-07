Azam missed the first Test against England due a right-hand injury. He only scored 8 and 6 in the second game, as many pressure mounts on him to perform in third Test.

The Rawalpindi Express' constant intervention into the Pakistan's cricket team shows his love and enthusiasm for the team. But with Babar not being on Akhtar's good books, the skipper will have constant criticism follow him during the final Test match in Birmingham, England.

The Pakistani legend surprisingly left out of Babar Azam from his list, who leads the Men in Green in Test cricket. Akhtar even claimed to have reached out to a PCB official, asking the latter the expectations from upcoming side.

While the fast bowling legend was blunt about his thoughts on the ageing players, he did have three names who should be saved by the PCB. "I just want Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf's careers to be saved," said Akhtar while also adding all three of them have a lot to give to the team.

"The PCB itself was very disappointed by these people, and they don't expect anything from this Pakistan squad," Akhtar said on the OutSide Edge show. "The plan is to remove this squad and replace them with younger and newer blood. Players who just want to play for Pakistan."

Following Pakistan's second test defeat against England, PCB decided to dismiss head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul while also releasing seven players including the captain Salman Ali Agha. While many took the sudden decision by the PCB in negative way, Akhtar has asked everyone to look at the positives into it.

Dubai: Shoaib Akhtar has always been vocal about his thoughts on the Pakistani squad. As the Men in Green face more adversity before their third Test against England at Edgbaston, Akhtar shared his stance on the controversial series of decisions taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.