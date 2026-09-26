Babar’s return to domestic cricket comes after he was left out of Pakistan’s recent plans and follows a difficult period in international cricket. His decision to return to the domestic circuit has generated considerable interest, with fans hoping to see the Pakistan Test captain regain his rhythm.

After waiting through the first two days of the match, fans finally got their chance to see Babar bat on the third day. OGDCL came to bat after KRL put on 398 in the first innings.

The anticipation around his appearance was particularly evident in Abbottabad, where supporters gathered at the ground hoping to catch a glimpse of the 31-year-old. Some fans even stormed onto the field to meet Babar, underlining the interest surrounding his return.

Babar returned to domestic cricket after seven years, attracting significant attention from fans who had been eagerly waiting to see the Pakistan star back in action during the third round of President’s Trophy Grade-I.

Dubai: Babar Azam’s long-awaited return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket ended with a brief stay at the crease as the former captain was dismissed for 12 runs while playing for Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in Abbottabad.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.