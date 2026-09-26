Babar Azam’s much-hyped domestic comeback ends with a brief 12-run knock
Dubai: Babar Azam’s long-awaited return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket ended with a brief stay at the crease as the former captain was dismissed for 12 runs while playing for Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in Abbottabad.
Babar returned to domestic cricket after seven years, attracting significant attention from fans who had been eagerly waiting to see the Pakistan star back in action during the third round of President’s Trophy Grade-I.
The anticipation around his appearance was particularly evident in Abbottabad, where supporters gathered at the ground hoping to catch a glimpse of the 31-year-old. Some fans even stormed onto the field to meet Babar, underlining the interest surrounding his return.
After waiting through the first two days of the match, fans finally got their chance to see Babar bat on the third day. OGDCL came to bat after KRL put on 398 in the first innings.
However, his innings did not last long. Babar scored 12 runs from 20 deliveries, hitting two boundaries at a strike rate of 60.00 before losing his wicket.
His dismissal added to OGDCL’s problems as they slipped further into trouble. The team’s score stood at 46-4 following Babar’s departure, leaving KRL firmly in control of the contest.
Babar’s return to domestic cricket comes after he was left out of Pakistan’s recent plans and follows a difficult period in international cricket. His decision to return to the domestic circuit has generated considerable interest, with fans hoping to see the Pakistan Test captain regain his rhythm.
For now, however, his much-anticipated comeback has ended sooner than supporters would have hoped.