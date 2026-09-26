GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Babar Azam out for 12 on return to Pakistan's first-class cricket

Babar Azam’s much-hyped domestic comeback ends with a brief 12-run knock

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam
AFP

Dubai: Babar Azam’s long-awaited return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket ended with a brief stay at the crease as the former captain was dismissed for 12 runs while playing for Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in Abbottabad.

Babar returned to domestic cricket after seven years, attracting significant attention from fans who had been eagerly waiting to see the Pakistan star back in action during the third round of President’s Trophy Grade-I.

The anticipation around his appearance was particularly evident in Abbottabad, where supporters gathered at the ground hoping to catch a glimpse of the 31-year-old. Some fans even stormed onto the field to meet Babar, underlining the interest surrounding his return.

After waiting through the first two days of the match, fans finally got their chance to see Babar bat on the third day. OGDCL came to bat after KRL put on 398 in the first innings.

However, his innings did not last long. Babar scored 12 runs from 20 deliveries, hitting two boundaries at a strike rate of 60.00 before losing his wicket.

His dismissal added to OGDCL’s problems as they slipped further into trouble. The team’s score stood at 46-4 following Babar’s departure, leaving KRL firmly in control of the contest.

Babar’s return to domestic cricket comes after he was left out of Pakistan’s recent plans and follows a difficult period in international cricket. His decision to return to the domestic circuit has generated considerable interest, with fans hoping to see the Pakistan Test captain regain his rhythm.

For now, however, his much-anticipated comeback has ended sooner than supporters would have hoped.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Babar Azam

Babar Azam coming to UAE: Reports of ILT20 move emerge

1m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam

Babar Azam returns to domestic cricket after 7 years

3m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off after being dismissed on day three of the third test match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, on September 11, 2026.

ICC announces punishment for Babar, Pakistan

2m read
Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar backs PCB, snubs Babar from future plans

2m read