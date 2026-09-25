Babar Azam coming to UAE: Reports of ILT20 move emerge

Pakistan star reportedly registers for ILT20 auction amid NOC and contract hurdles
Dubai: Babar Azam could be heading to the UAE for the first time as an International League T20 (ILT20) player after reports claimed the Pakistan batter has registered for the Season 5 auction.
According to Cricket Addictor, Babar is expected to enter the ILT20 auction on October 1 in Dubai. However, his participation is not yet confirmed, with previous attempts to bring him into the UAE-based league reportedly falling through over issues involving the Pakistan Cricket Board’s No Objection Certificate (NOC), image rights and payment terms.
Babar has previously featured in major franchise competitions, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Big Bash League (BBL). He played for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL and Sydney Sixers in the BBL.
The development comes as the 31-year-old has returned to Pakistan’s domestic first-class cricket after nearly seven years. Babar is representing Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I, having last played domestic red-ball cricket in 2019.
The ILT20 auction will be held at the ICC Academy indoor facility in Dubai, with each of the six franchises receiving a $1.3 million (Dh 4.77 million) auction purse.
Season 5 is scheduled to begin on November 22 and run until December 20, with matches taking place across the UAE.
Babar’s possible ILT20 move could also raise questions about his availability for the next BBL season. He made his BBL debut with Sydney Sixers last season, but it remains unclear whether he will return to Australia or choose the UAE competition.
For now, Babar’s registration puts him in the spotlight ahead of the October 1 auction, where franchises will look to complete their squads for the fifth ILT20 season.