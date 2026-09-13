Babar Azam expects major review after England 3-0 loss

England complete series whitewash with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hinted at a major review of the team’s Test setup after England completed a 3-0 series whitewash with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.
Babar said the team management and selectors would sit down to assess the series, identify mistakes, discuss player combinations and determine the best possible playing XI for upcoming assignments.
“I think we need to sit down and reflect on our mistakes, decide what type of playing eleven, and decide our players,” Babar said after the defeat.
The Pakistan captain added that the team manager and selector would be part of the discussions before decisions are made on the composition of the side.
The comments come after Pakistan made several changes during the three-Test series, particularly following defeats in the opening two matches. The visitors struggled to find a settled combination and failed to consistently adapt to the conditions in England.
Pakistan’s batting showed considerable improvement in the third Test at Edgbaston, although it was not enough to prevent another defeat.
After being dismissed for under 200 in both innings of the first two Tests, Pakistan fought back with 449 in their second innings in Birmingham.
Shan Masood top-scored with 95, while Babar contributed 76 and opener Azam Awais made 59.
One of the biggest positives for Pakistan was debutant Razaullah, who impressed with both bat and ball. He took four wickets in England’s first innings before smashing 81 off just 63 deliveries, including nine sixes.
Babar praised the youngster and backed him as an important prospect for Pakistan. “I think he’s good for us. The way he played this match and he’s giving confidence,” he said.
Pakistan briefly threatened to produce an unlikely victory after Mohammad Abbas removed two England batters in the opening over of the chase.
England were set a target of 130, but Joe Root and Jordan Cox quickly took control of the match.
Root finished unbeaten on 62, while Cox remained not out on 59. The pair put together an unbeaten 128-run partnership to take England home with eight wickets in hand.
The victory completed England’s 3-0 series sweep and highlighted Pakistan’s struggles throughout the tour.
Babar acknowledged that Pakistan had to make several changes during the series after losing the first two Tests.
He said the team had considered different combinations before travelling to England but had to reassess its plans after encountering challenging conditions.
“Before we come here, we think about different things, and then we decide our team. And then unfortunately, we have a couple of changes after losing two matches,” Babar said.
He also stressed the need for teams to adapt their approach based on conditions and opposition.
“When you’re coming to different series, you try to do your best, and you decide what type of cricket to play in different conditions,” he added.
The series defeat has further weakened Pakistan’s position in the World Test Championship standings.