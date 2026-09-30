Babar faced 39 deliveries before Afaq Afridi dismissed him for an LBW, bringing an end to his second domestic appearance in seven years. OGDCL were 113-4 when the Pakistan star was dismissed after choosing to bat first on the opening day.

Dubai: Babar Azam was surrounded by fans as he walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 21 during the President’s Trophy Grade-I match between Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and State Bank of Pakistan at Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Babar’s innings comes just a day before his name takes centre stage at the DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction. The Pakistan batter is among the leading international names in the auction pool, alongside Phil Salt, Faf du Plessis and Liam Livingstone. The auction will take place in Dubai on Thursday October 1.

The 31-year-old is now getting another opportunity to spend time in the middle after being away from Pakistan’s domestic first-class competition for almost seven years.

Babar’s return to domestic cricket has attracted significant attention in Pakistan. He made his comeback last week against Khan Research Laboratories in Abbottabad, where he scored 12 runs from 20 balls before being dismissed by Arshad Iqbal. He only managed to add 4 runs in the second innings.

As Babar made his way towards the pavilion, several fans rushed towards him to take pictures. The situation quickly became crowded, forcing ground staff to intervene and help the batter safely make his way into the dugout.

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