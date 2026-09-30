GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

ILT20 Season 5 Auction: What is the base price for players?

Over 400 players from 23 nations enter ILT20 bidding with tiered base values

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Richard Madley conducting the DP World ILT20 auction. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Richard Madley conducting the DP World ILT20 auction. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: The DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction will take place in Dubai on October 1, with more than 400 players from 23 countries registered for a place in the six franchises.

The auction will be held at the ICC Academy Indoors from 1pm GST. Each franchise will enter with a base purse of $1.3 million (Dh 4.77 million), plus any money left from the $700,000 (Dh 2.57 million)) allocated for pre-auction signings. Teams must spend at least $1.3 million and can spend a maximum of $2 million (Dh 7.34 million).

A wildcard signing will also be allowed after the auction for a maximum fee of $200,000 (Dh 734,500).

MI Emirates have the biggest purse at $1.39 million (Dh 5.10 million), followed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with $1.365 million (Dh 5.01 million).

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers have $1.30 million (Dh 4.77 million) each while Sharjah Warriorz have $1.3 million.

Players have been divided into three base-price categories: $80,000, $40,000 and $10,000.

$80,000 base price (Dh 293,800): Global Cricket Icons

Babar Azam, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, David Willey, Fakhar Zaman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Tariq, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Alzarri Joseph, Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis, Taskin Ahmed, Alex Hales, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Chris Woakes, and Dasun Shanaka.

$40,000 base price (Dh 146,900): Seasoned T20 Superstars

Jayden Seales, Ibrahim Zadran, Shadab Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Avishka Fernando, Hassan Nawaz, Shoriful Islam, Maaz Sadaqat, Kusal Perera, Gulbadin Naib, Chris Green, Andre Fletcher, and Hunain Shah.

$10,000 base price (Dh 36,725): T20 Big Guns

Will Smeed, Lorcan Tucker, Asa Tribe, Shayan Jahangir, Reeza Hendricks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ish Sodhi, George Munsey, Matt Potts, Bas de Leede, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

All UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia players have a $10,000 (Dh 36,725) base price.

Squads must contain 18 to 23 players, with teams required to meet nationality quotas. The ILT20 Season 5 will run from November 21 to December 20. All matches will played at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Babar Azam

Babar Azam coming to UAE: Reports of ILT20 move emerge

1m read
UAE cricket all rounder Aayan Afzal Khan

How an Indian-Goan made ICC history with UAE

5m read
DP World ILT20 Season 5 begins on Sunday, November 22, 2026, and runs until December 20, 2026.

Brett Lee backs ILT20 to make UAE cricket a force

3m read
West Indies cricketing legend Chris Gayle with Ajay Sethi

UAE to host Season 3 of WCL

3m read