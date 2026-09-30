The auction will be held at the ICC Academy Indoors from 1pm GST. Each franchise will enter with a base purse of $1.3 million (Dh 4.77 million), plus any money left from the $700,000 (Dh 2.57 million)) allocated for pre-auction signings. Teams must spend at least $1.3 million and can spend a maximum of $2 million (Dh 7.34 million).

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.