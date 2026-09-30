Over 400 players from 23 nations enter ILT20 bidding with tiered base values
Dubai: The DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction will take place in Dubai on October 1, with more than 400 players from 23 countries registered for a place in the six franchises.
The auction will be held at the ICC Academy Indoors from 1pm GST. Each franchise will enter with a base purse of $1.3 million (Dh 4.77 million), plus any money left from the $700,000 (Dh 2.57 million)) allocated for pre-auction signings. Teams must spend at least $1.3 million and can spend a maximum of $2 million (Dh 7.34 million).
A wildcard signing will also be allowed after the auction for a maximum fee of $200,000 (Dh 734,500).
MI Emirates have the biggest purse at $1.39 million (Dh 5.10 million), followed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with $1.365 million (Dh 5.01 million).
Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers have $1.30 million (Dh 4.77 million) each while Sharjah Warriorz have $1.3 million.
Players have been divided into three base-price categories: $80,000, $40,000 and $10,000.
$80,000 base price (Dh 293,800): Global Cricket Icons
Babar Azam, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, David Willey, Fakhar Zaman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Tariq, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Alzarri Joseph, Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis, Taskin Ahmed, Alex Hales, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Chris Woakes, and Dasun Shanaka.
$40,000 base price (Dh 146,900): Seasoned T20 Superstars
Jayden Seales, Ibrahim Zadran, Shadab Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Avishka Fernando, Hassan Nawaz, Shoriful Islam, Maaz Sadaqat, Kusal Perera, Gulbadin Naib, Chris Green, Andre Fletcher, and Hunain Shah.
$10,000 base price (Dh 36,725): T20 Big Guns
Will Smeed, Lorcan Tucker, Asa Tribe, Shayan Jahangir, Reeza Hendricks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ish Sodhi, George Munsey, Matt Potts, Bas de Leede, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
All UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia players have a $10,000 (Dh 36,725) base price.
Squads must contain 18 to 23 players, with teams required to meet nationality quotas. The ILT20 Season 5 will run from November 21 to December 20. All matches will played at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.