Biggest cricket rivalries set to return as UAE to host Season 3 of WCL

3X the legends. 3X the rivalries. 3X the entertainment
The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to return for its highly anticipated third season, and for the first time, the league is heading to the United Arab Emirates.
Following two record-breaking seasons in the UK, WCL Season 3 promises to be bigger, bolder, and more electrifying, bringing together cricket’s greatest legends and reigniting the rivalries that have defined generations of the sport.
The UAE will become the stage for an unforgettable celebration of legendary cricket, global stars, and the fans who have grown up watching them.
The third season will feature an even stronger pool of legendary international cricketers, with the continuation of icons including Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi, and Moeen Ali, alongside major additions such as David Warner and Mohammad Mahmudullah.
The tournament has also expanded its international representation with the addition of the Bangladesh Champions to the WCL Season 3 lineup.
In the first season, India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions to lift the inaugural WCL title, while South Africa Champions claimed the Season 2 trophy after defeating Pakistan Champions in another thrilling final.
Now, as WCL enters its third season, the league is turning up the volume — 3X the legends, 3X the rivalries, 3X the entertainment, and 3X the moments fans have been waiting for.
Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said:
“Season 3 is going to be very special. We are taking WCL to the UAE for the first time, giving our fans an experience they have never seen before. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket and some of the biggest surprises yet. Season 3 is going to be our biggest and most exciting season so far.”
Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner, World Championship Of Legends, said:
“WCL is more than just a cricket league — it is emotion, nostalgia, and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it’s going to be our boldest season yet.”
Ajay Sethi, UAE-based Chairman of Channel 2 Group and Owner of the West Indies Champions, said:
“The UAE has become a true global hub for international cricket, with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) playing a pivotal role in realizing this vision through world-class infrastructure. The ECB has consistently proven its administrative strength by seamlessly hosting mega-events like the IPL twice and the ICC World Cup at short notice—particularly during challenging pandemic times, showing the world its international-standard operational capabilities.”
“The recent appointment of Mr. Khalid Al Zarooni as Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is another major milestone for the ECB and the UAE in global sports administration.”
“WCL is a true success story, and as we enter Season 3, I am thrilled that it is taking place here in the UAE, our permanent home. I wish my team and our captain, Chris Gayle, the absolute best for the upcoming season.”
After reaching 425 million viewers worldwide in Season 2, WCL enters its third season with unprecedented momentum and an even bigger ambition — to create the ultimate celebration of cricket’s greatest eras and its most unforgettable icons.
The UAE chapter marks a significant new milestone for WCL, bringing the league closer to a global audience while creating a new home for the legends, rivalries and unforgettable moments that have made the tournament a worldwide phenomenon.
With more legendary names, major announcements and surprises still to be revealed, the biggest chapter of WCL is only beginning.
More legends. More rivalries. More entertainment. More unforgettable moments.
There is a lot more coming.