India are currently at top of table after registering wins over Thailand and Hong Kong
With just hours to go for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash, both teams will be eager to make a strong statement in the crucial Asia Cup encounter.
However, veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma believes India have consistently held the upper hand over Pakistan in recent meetings and expects that advantage to continue when the two sides meet on Saturday evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India have already secured their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare and will enter their final Group A match as favourites. They are currently at the top of the table after registering dominant wins over Thailand and Hong Kong.
“There is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them, whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that’s it,” Deepti said.
India have looked well-balanced across departments, with both their batting and bowling units making significant contributions.
“The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both things are balanced. Whoever has a good day tries to do better and take the game forward, while those around her stay positive and support her,” she added.
“Our team is good and their bowlers are also good. We know that. But we focus more on the strengths we have. We want to play a good brand of cricket. That’s what we are focusing on.”
“We just want to play good cricket. As a bowling unit and as a batting unit, the team should be as compact as we have been in the first two games. That’s the mindset,” said Deepti, who has taken six wickets in two matches.
The 29-year-old also praised young spinners Shree Charani and Prema Rawat for their performances.
“Charani is a very good talent. She is number one in the rankings and has performed very well over the last year. The way she turns the ball is unbelievable. It’s not easy for a batter to play her,” Deepti said.