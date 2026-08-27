India-Pakistan clash in Dubai puts handshake question back in spotlight

Women's Asia Cup tournament will be held in the UAE from August 28 to September 13
India-Pakistan matches have long been among the most eagerly anticipated contests in world cricket. Every meeting between the two Asian powerhouses commands immense attention, generating a charged atmosphere inside the stadium and captivating millions of fans around the globe.
UAE cricket fans will get another chance to witness the rivalry when India take on Pakistan on September 5 in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai. The tournament will be held in the UAE from August 28 to September 13.
However, beyond the cricket itself, one question is likely to attract plenty of attention: will the two teams continue the unofficial no-handshake policy seen in recent encounters?
India’s women’s team did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after their meeting at the 2026 T20 World Cup, which India won by 64 runs.
The controversy came into sharper focus during last year’s Men’s Asia Cup, when India’s players did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.
India eventually defeated Pakistan in the final to lift the title, but the tournament was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the post-match presentation.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, meanwhile, knows exactly what awaits her team when the two sides meet.
Kaur acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with an India-Pakistan fixture but said her players are prepared to handle it.
“No doubt it’s a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things,” Kaur told Sony Sports.
“We keep playing international cricket, but the amount of pressure in an India vs Pakistan match – that kind of pressure you don’t feel anywhere else.”
India will enter the tournament determined to reclaim the Women’s Asia Cup after losing to Sri Lanka in the 2024 final.
Kaur’s side heads to Dubai in confident mood after a strong run of form. India also ended their long wait for a Women’s World Cup title last year, beating Australia in the semi-final before defeating South Africa in the final.
Kaur believes that triumph has strengthened the team’s winning mentality and raised its ambitions heading into every tournament.
“Everybody in the team talks about how to win a match. How to win tournaments. So when you have that kind of culture, you always feel motivated, and you really look forward to going for any tournament,” she said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana has said her side will approach the tournament with wider focus rather than prioritising any particular match.
“Every match will be important and the players will maintain their focus across the tournament instead of targeting a specific opponent,” she said.
India and Pakistan are joined by Thailand and Hong Kong in Group A. Group B features defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, hosts UAE and Indonesia.