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Women’s Asia Cup 2026 tickets on sale

Tickets are available through ticketing platform; District app and district.ae

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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All the action while take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
All the action while take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
AFP

Dubai: Cricket supporters across the UAE can look forward to two weeks of top-level women’s international cricket, with tickets for the DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026 officially going on sale today, August 26.

Tickets will be available through the District app and district.ae, with prices starting from just AED 20, making the tournament accessible to families, cricket fans, and communities across the UAE.

The tournament will be played entirely at the Dubai International Stadium with every match scheduled to begin at 6:30pm giving fans the opportunity to enjoy world-class women’s T20 cricket under lights.

Free General Admission for 10 Group Stage Matches

As part of the tournament’s initiative to make international women’s cricket accessible to as many fans as possible, General Admission will be free for 10 matches during the group stage.

Tickets from AED 20 for key matches

General Admission tickets will be available at highly affordable prices for tournament’s five high profile matches featuring some of the biggest women players on the international circuit. The Box Office (tickets office) outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will also be operational on these match days from 3:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

Hospitality Tickets

Fans and corporate guests looking for a premium match-day experience will also have a range of hospitality options available.

Platinum Hospitality starts from AED 150 for group-stage matches, while VIP Suite Lounge Seating starts from AED 290. VIP Suites are also available as complete 30 person suites, starting from AED 8,700 for group-stage matches. Prices vary for selected high-profile matches, including the India vs Pakistan fixture, semi-finals and the big final.

A celebration of Women’s cricket

The DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will bring together leading women’s cricket teams from across Asia for a tournament featuring some of the biggest names and rivalries in the sport.

With all 15 matches being played at one of international cricket’s premier cricket venues, the tournament provides an opportunity for fans to experience international women’s cricket in a world-class setting.

The tournament will culminate in the final on Sunday, 13 September, with the champions being crowned in Dubai.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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