Pakistan Women’s team arrive in UAE for Asia Cup

Team adopt unconventional approach playing against a men’s side during pre-tournament camp
The 15-member Pakistan squad arrived in the UAE on Wednesday to take part in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, which will be held from August 28 to September 13.
The team travelled to the UAE on Wednesday morning after completing an intensive pre-tournament camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore and reached the venue in the afternoon.
The players will have a rest day following their arrival before beginning their first training session on Thursday. Captain Fatima Sana will also attend the tournament’s trophy-unveiling ceremony.
The 2026 edition will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four. Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Thailand and Hong Kong, China. Group B consists of defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and hosts UAE.
The tournament will begin on August 28, with Thailand taking on Hong Kong, China, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The venue will host all 15 matches, including the final on September 13.
Pakistan will begin their campaign against Thailand on September 1 before facing India in a much-anticipated clash on September 5. They will complete their group-stage fixtures against Hong Kong, China, on September 7.
Under the tournament format, each team will play all three sides in its group during the league stage. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for September 10 and 11.
Meanwhile, Pakistan adopted an unconventional approach to prepare for the tournament, playing full 20-over matches against a men’s side during their pre-tournament camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
The Pakistan women’s team faced a group of teenage and senior male players in competitive T20 matches rather than scenario-based practice games. The contests were designed to sharpen the players’ decision-making under pressure and prepare them for the tougher challenges they are likely to face during the tournament.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said the matches against the men’s side had proved valuable in the team’s preparations for the Asia Cup.
“We are well prepared for the tournament,” she said. “We have played competitive matches against boys in which we were put under pressure. These learnings will help us adapt to the challenges of the competition.”
Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.
Reserves: Tasmia Rubab, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Sadaf Shamas.