Another trophy standoff? Mohsin Naqvi set to attend Women’s Asia Cup final in Dubai

India have emerged as one of the strongest favourites to win Women’s Asia Cup
With India emerging as one of the strongest favourites to win the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026, a potential controversy surrounding the trophy presentation is already beginning to take shape.
Reports have confirmed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi is expected to attend the tournament final in Dubai on September 13. His presence could once again put the spotlight on the trophy presentation if Harmanpreet Kaur’s India reach the final and lift the title.
Naqvi was at the centre of a major controversy during last year’s Men’s Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium. India defeated Pakistan in the summit clash but declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who was serving as both ACC president and PCB chairman at the time.
With Naqvi expected to be present at this year’s Women’s Asia Cup final, another trophy-related standoff could potentially emerge.
Should India win the tournament, Naqvi could be the official presenting the trophy to the champions in his capacity as ACC president. However, whether the Indian team chooses to accept the silverware from him would ultimately be their decision.
The BCCI has not yet commented on how the Indian women’s team would respond if they win the title with Naqvi present at the presentation ceremony.
India have strengthened their credentials as title contenders by reaching the semi-finals unbeaten. They also made a major statement against Pakistan, defeating them by seven wickets after bowling them out for just 55 in Dubai.
Last year, the controversy surrounding Naqvi erupted after India defeated Pakistan in the Men’s Asia Cup final in September.
Suryakumar Yadav’s side completed a memorable victory, but the post-match presentation was delayed by more than an hour as discussions reportedly continued over who would present the trophy to the Indian team.
India eventually opted not to receive the silverware from Naqvi. The players celebrated their title triumph on the podium without the trophy.
The Asia Cup trophy has still not been handed over to India and remains at the ACC office in Dubai.