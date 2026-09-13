India Women refuse to receive Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Head coach Amol Mazumdar said the team fully supports the BCCI’s decision
India’s women’s team refused to accept the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi during the post-match presentation at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The incident came a year after India’s men’s team similarly declined to receive the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi at the same venue.
There was already a lengthy delay before Sunday’s presentation began, with around 40 minutes passing between Sri Lanka’s final wicket and the start of the ceremony.
Match officials were first presented with their mementos before Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and her teammates and coaching staff collected their runners-up medals. Athapaththu then received the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, who attended the ceremony in his capacity as ACC president, before speaking to the broadcaster.
However, the broadcast ended after Athapaththu’s interview, without showing India’s players receiving their winners’ medals or the Asia Cup trophy.
The scenes immediately brought back memories of last year’s men’s Asia Cup final, also played in Dubai, when India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi resulted in a presentation ceremony that lasted more than an hour after the match.
India women’s head coach Amol Mazumdar said the team fully supports the BCCI’s decision not to receive the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, insisting that the tournament is “officially over” for them.
Mazumdar said the team was proud to be crowned champions and had already turned its focus towards the Asian Games.
“That stand has been taken by the BCCI and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions, and that’s good enough. It was on the big board that India are the champions of the Asia Cup 2026,” Mazumdar said.
Asked when India would receive the Asia Cup trophy and whether the current situation would remain unchanged, Mazumdar said: “No news as yet. So, I cannot answer that.”
Mazumdar was also asked whether incidents surrounding India-Pakistan cricket and trophy presentations could undermine the spirit of sportsmanship.
“The stand has been taken by the BCCI and we are united and standing by it. Absolutely,” he said.
“For us, this tournament is officially over. The fact that we are champions, we are really glad and I am really proud of every single person in this unit, including the support staff and the players, needless to say.
“We are looking forward to the Asian Games now. This is officially over.”