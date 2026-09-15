Rajeev Shukla explains why India refused Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs at the Dubai International Stadium to clinch title
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has said the Indian women’s team’s decision not to accept the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi was taken after “thorough discussion” within the team and board.
India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates chose not to collect the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The decision mirrored the stance taken by the Indian men’s team after they won the 2025 Asia Cup against Pakistan.
The presentation ceremony in Dubai was delayed by around 50 minutes, with Naqvi eventually presenting runners-up medals to Sri Lanka before the ceremony ended without the Indian team receiving the trophy.
Speaking to reporters after returning from Dubai, Shukla said the decision was discussed beforehand and insisted there was no confrontation between the two sides.
“We discussed the trophy issue and decided not to take it from him. He didn’t object to it, and we told our team. They gave whatever they had and left. There was no quarrel, no fight, no clash, and what (Devajit) Saikia ji said is right,” Shukla said.
He also played down the significance of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and himself being seen speaking with Naqvi in the Royal Box during the match.
“When you sit in a match, everyone sits and meets there. It doesn’t mean that you have to criticise them hugely. When you sit in a match, everyone sits there and meets all people from various countries,” he added.
The incident came amid continuing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, with the Indian men’s team still yet to receive the 2025 Asia Cup trophy.
Shukla, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Indian women’s team would carry their winning momentum into the Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
“We had won the Asian Games. We have now won the Asia Cup. Our women have once again made us feel honoured. We will continue to win. Our team is going to Japan tomorrow, and we will win there as well. We have a lot of hope. We have a lot of enthusiasm in our women’s team, and they will give a very good performance,” he said.