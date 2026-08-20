UAE Women’s Cricket Team out to ‘inspire’ at home Asia Cup

The Women’s Asia Cup begins on September 28 with all matches played in Dubai
Dubai: Cricket fever will sweep across Dubai from September 28 when the Women’s Asia Cup gets underway, with the UAE team given a golden opportunity to showcase the rapid growth of women’s cricket in the country and inspire the next generation of young players.
The UAE will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday August 29, with captain Esha Oza leading the side as they look to make a strong start in front of what promises to be a passionate home crowd at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
“We’re all really excited to play in front of our families and friends,” said Oza.
"Being able to play in front of a home crowd is something which is a huge honour, two years ago we played Sri Lanka at home, we gave them a good game but just came out short so this time we are really eager to get that win.”
The UAE secured their place at the Women’s Asia Cup by reaching the semi-finals of the 2026 ACC Women’s Premier Cup in Malaysia, with the top four teams earning qualification for the tournament.
The UAE booked their spot after beating Malaysia by 52 runs in the quarter-final, with captain Oza starring with both bat and ball, scoring 42 and taking 2-16.
Interim head coach Subha Venkataraman knows the pressure will be on, but believes her team has what it takes to compete with the best in the tournament.
“I understand their will be expectations from the home fans, but I think we should take this as a positive, I was really pleased with how we performed in qualifying,” explained Venkataraman.
“Above everything it’s a great opportunity for our girls, we have a young team so this will be an opportunity to gain experience for them and for the city it’s great that Dubai is hosting.”
The ICC Academy at Dubai Sports City will serve as the UAE women’s team’s base as they prepare for the Women’s Asia Cup, providing a world-class environment for the squad to train and fine-tune their preparations ahead of the tournament.
With international-standard pitches, indoor facilities and specialist training resources, the Academy gives the team the ideal platform to prepare on home soil. It is this environment that has played an important role in the continued growth and progress of cricket in the UAE.
Venkataraman added: “In the past few years the level of UAE cricket has improved a lot, the facilities in Dubai have not only helped us but it’s also a great cricket hub for all the other nations who come and play here.
“I’m seeing more and more young players take up the game and that’s thanks to how accessible the sport is becoming in Dubai.”
The Women’s Asia Cup arriving in Dubai presents another major opportunity to grow the game in the UAE and inspire a new generation of young cricketers. With every match being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the tournament gives the UAE women’s team a chance to reach a wider audience and build on the momentum created by the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which saw Dubai host the semi-finals and final.
For Oza, the ambition is to make an impact that goes beyond results and entertaining the home crowd.
“I believe this tournament will do a lot for the community, we saw the reaction after the T20 World Cup, so many more girls were picking up a bat and a ball.
"With one more tournament coming home and with the UAE playing, I’m hopeful that we can inspire more kids to take up the sport."