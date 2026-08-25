India-Pakistan clash brings pressure like no other, Harmanpreet Kaur says ahead of Asia Cup in UAE

The Women’s Asia Cup, which begins from August 28, will feature eight teams
India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the rivalry with Pakistan brings a level of pressure unlike any other match in international cricket, as India prepare for the Women’s Asia Cup.
Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Harmanpreet acknowledged the intensity surrounding an India-Pakistan encounter, saying the magnitude of the fixture means players have to deal with expectations from millions of fans.
“No doubt it’s a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things. We keep playing international cricket but the amount of pressure in an India vs Pakistan, that kind of pressure you don’t feel anywhere else,” Harmanpreet said.
“You might play many big matches but you don’t feel that kind of pressure. Somewhere we know every Indian is watching, not only cricket fans but every Indian is watching because that match is so important for all of us.”
However, the India captain believes the key to handling the occasion is to keep things simple and avoid becoming consumed by the significance of the fixture.
“I think as a captain and as a player I try to keep things very simple, very easy. Only focus on cricket, focus on our aims, focus on our routines because when you follow your routines you will always get the results,” she said.
“Results come later but before that, every moment, whatever things we need to do, it’s better to focus on those rather than just putting pressure that you have to win the match.”
Harmanpreet stressed the importance of staying in the present and responding to the demands of each game rather than looking too far ahead.
“The idea always is not to think too far into the future but be in the present and try to give your best. Whatever the demand is from the team, make our game plan accordingly,” she added.
The Women’s Asia Cup, which begins from August 28, will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the UAE are in Group A, while Australia, Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal make up Group B.
Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final.
For Harmanpreet, the tournament carries enormous importance, particularly given India’s strong record in the competition.
“The Asia Cup is a very important tournament for us. Our team has been dominating for a long time and we’ve won multiple titles in the Asia Cup,” she said.
“I think, this year, it will be even bigger because when you play back-to-back good cricket, your fans and audiences expect even more, so obviously pressure is going to be very high.”
Despite those expectations, Harmanpreet wants her players to embrace the occasion rather than be weighed down by it.
“We always discuss that we will try to enjoy our time in the field and give our best and that’s how we enjoy it better. I think that the mindset is to go and play with your heart,” she said.
Harmanpreet also identified India’s reputation as one of the biggest challenges facing the team.
“I think the biggest challenge is when you have the ‘good team’ tag, playing for those expectations is in itself a very big challenge because we know we dominate Asian cricket and it’s very important to play every match with that domination,” she said.
At the same time, the captain insisted India cannot afford to underestimate any opponent.
“We cannot take any team lightly and I am sure the other teams will also be preparing very strongly for this tournament because this is no less than any World Cup,” she added.
India enter the tournament with plenty of confidence after a strong run of form in recent years.
“We of course expect to win. Our team has been playing very good cricket. The last 4-5 years have been good and where we have played good cricket, dominating cricket, have defeated big teams and won series also,” Harmanpreet said.
The captain pointed to India’s recent success, including their victory at Lord’s, as evidence of the team’s growing confidence.
“Now, we are coming after the win at Lord’s and have also won many games on the trot so the team has already tasted success and will be hungry for more.”
Beyond the Asia Cup, Harmanpreet is also excited about India’s participation in the Asian Games next month.
The tournament represents a different challenge for the players, who will have the opportunity to compete for a medal rather than simply a cricket trophy.
“As a cricketer I think this is a very big opportunity because before this we have mostly played ICC tournaments but have not fought for a medal because as a team we have always fought for any particular trophy,” Harmanpreet said.
“I think this is one such moment where you get your own medal and I think when it’s about the medals, the motivation increases even more.”
The Indian captain also highlighted the opportunity to interact with athletes from other sports and learn about their preparation.
“The Asian Games, in itself, is a very different feeling and along with that the chance to witness other sports, meet other players, understand their routines, so it’s not just only about cricket but knowing your other sports fellows also and how they prepare,” she said.
“There are a lot of things to see, to learn and it’s a totally different experience.”