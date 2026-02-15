Robin Singh: India vs Pakistan is one of cricket’s biggest

Two nations will face off in the T20 World Cup today in Colombo
Dubai: After a week of uncertainty, cricket fans can finally look forward to one of the sport’s most anticipated contests: India will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Colombo.
The match appeared in jeopardy just days ago when Pakistan confirmed their tournament participation but initially refused to play against India. The standoff stemmed from Pakistan’s solidarity with Bangladesh, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to play their matches in Sri Lanka rather than India was denied. The situation escalated to the point where Bangladesh got replaced by Scotland for the tournament.
The breakthrough came last week after several closed door meetings with even the BCB urging Pakistan to proceed with the scheduled February 15 fixture. Pakistan’s government reversed its boycott decision, clearing the way for Sunday’s encounter.
Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh welcomed the development during a scholarship announcement event in Dubai on Friday for the Robin Sports Relations Cricket Scholarship Programme.
“It’s a good thing that the teams are playing,” Singh said. “I mean, it’s one game that most people like to see. I look forward to it now.”
He emphasised the match’s global significance: “India-Pakistan game is one of the biggest sporting games in the world. So, end of the day, it’s really good for the sport.”
Singh declined to predict a winner, saying both teams are well-suited to the conditions. “India is used to the conditions and similarly Pakistan. Both are subcontinental teams and most importantly, whoever plays better on that day will win the match.”
He noted that the neutral venue levels the playing field: “Yes, India has a good side, they’re playing well, but they’re coming out of their comfort zone. They are playing in Sri Lanka, so it’s a neutral venue.”
Singh also praised the recent victories by both UAE men’s and women’s teams on Friday. Having worked with both squads for three to four years, he expressed satisfaction at their success. “Any win in the World Cup is a win,” he said, recalling UAE’s victory over Namibia in tough Australian conditions during the last World Cup. “That was pretty tough competition there, and in tough conditions as well. So, it’s good.”