GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Robin Singh: India vs Pakistan is one of cricket’s biggest

Two nations will face off in the T20 World Cup today in Colombo

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Robin Singh: India vs Pakistan is one of cricket’s biggest
AFP

Dubai: After a week of uncertainty, cricket fans can finally look forward to one of the sport’s most anticipated contests: India will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Colombo.

The match appeared in jeopardy just days ago when Pakistan confirmed their tournament participation but initially refused to play against India. The standoff stemmed from Pakistan’s solidarity with Bangladesh, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to play their matches in Sri Lanka rather than India was denied. The situation escalated to the point where Bangladesh got replaced by Scotland for the tournament.

The breakthrough came last week after several closed door meetings with even the BCB urging Pakistan to proceed with the scheduled February 15 fixture. Pakistan’s government reversed its boycott decision, clearing the way for Sunday’s encounter.

‘Good for the sport’

Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh welcomed the development during a scholarship announcement event in Dubai on Friday for the Robin Sports Relations Cricket Scholarship Programme.

“It’s a good thing that the teams are playing,” Singh said. “I mean, it’s one game that most people like to see. I look forward to it now.”

He emphasised the match’s global significance: “India-Pakistan game is one of the biggest sporting games in the world. So, end of the day, it’s really good for the sport.”

No clear favourite

Singh declined to predict a winner, saying both teams are well-suited to the conditions. “India is used to the conditions and similarly Pakistan. Both are subcontinental teams and most importantly, whoever plays better on that day will win the match.”

He noted that the neutral venue levels the playing field: “Yes, India has a good side, they’re playing well, but they’re coming out of their comfort zone. They are playing in Sri Lanka, so it’s a neutral venue.”

UAE’s progress

Singh also praised the recent victories by both UAE men’s and women’s teams on Friday. Having worked with both squads for three to four years, he expressed satisfaction at their success. “Any win in the World Cup is a win,” he said, recalling UAE’s victory over Namibia in tough Australian conditions during the last World Cup. “That was pretty tough competition there, and in tough conditions as well. So, it’s good.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketSri LankaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's captain Salman Agha attends a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.

T20 WC: Salman Agha leaves handshake decision to India

2m read
Pakistan's Usman Tariq celebrates after taking the wicket of USA's Mohammad Mohsin during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.

Sling-shot style, steel nerves: Tariq targets India

3m read
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

PCB chairman to meet Pakistan PM on Monday

1m read
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told the Pakistan Cricket Board that a boycott would result in a financial hit and also hurt the island's tourism industry.

Sri Lanka urge Pakistan to rethink India game boycott

2m read