Harmanpreet Kaur steps down after historic captaincy stint for India women’s team
Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India women’s captain across all formats, bringing an end to a successful leadership stint that included some of the biggest achievements in the team’s history.
Harmanpreet, head coach Amol Muzumdar and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana met BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in Guwahati for a review meeting on Monday. The captaincy change comes after Harmanpreet led India to the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup title and the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals.
She announced her decision through a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Today, I step down as captain of the India Women’s Cricket Team across all formats,” she wrote. The 37-year-old added how it was "not an easy decision" and comes after years of memories and sacrifices.
While Kaur did disclose the decision being a hard one, she added how she leaves the “captaincy with a heart full of emotions, but also with PEACE”. The Indian legend believes her team is in a great position. And they surely are as under her captaincy, India secured their first Test victory over Australia in 2023, and their first bilateral ODI series win in England since 1999.
She continued how she has given everything to the national side by adding: “Blood. Swat. Sacrifice. Pride.” Kaur ended by revealing that she will continue to play despite stepping down from her skipper role. “Captaincy ends. The journey continues.”
Harmanpreet’s biggest moment came in 2025 when she captained India to their maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup title. A year later, India added another Asia Cup trophy, beating Sri Lanka in the final to claim a record-extending eighth title. She was appointed as a permanent captain in 2016.
Mandhana now appears the natural candidate to take over. The India opener has already established herself as a leader with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, guiding them to the Women’s Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026.
With Mandhana’s batting experience and growing leadership record, the 29-year-old could now be handed the responsibility of leading India across formats and taking the team into its next phase.