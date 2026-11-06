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Shah Rukh Khan feels special after Indian cricket legend Munaf Patel’s gesture

Shah Rukh Khan cherishes birthday wish from 2011 World Cup winner Munaf Patel

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
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Munaf Patel and Shah Rukh Khan
Munaf Patel and Shah Rukh Khan
via AFP

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a special response to former India pacer Munaf Patel after receiving a birthday wish from the 2011 World Cup winner.

SRK celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2, with wishes pouring in from fans, celebrities and personalities across different fields. Munaf was among those who reached out to the actor, wishing him good health in the year ahead.

“Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan. Wishing you a Healthy life ahead,” Munaf wrote in his birthday message on X.

Khan has since been responding to the messages he received, and his reply to the former India cricketer stood out. “Thank you Munaf. A 2011 World Cup winner wishing me, that’s special. Love…” the actor replied.

The reference was to Munaf’s contribution to India’s triumphant campaign at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. The fast bowler was part of the squad that lifted the trophy on home soil under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ending the country’s 28-year wait for the title.

Munaf featured in eight matches during the tournament, taking 11 wickets at an average of 21.81. He played a key role in India’s campaign, which culminated in a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Shah Rukh Khan has long been associated with Indian cricket and has often expressed his admiration for the sport and its players. His response to Munaf showed how much the recognition from a World Cup-winning cricketer meant to him.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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