The couple got engaged on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Their wedding preparations have gathered pace ahead of the December ceremony, which is expected to attract considerable attention from cricket fans and Bollywood followers alike.

Since joining them in 2018, Rinku has become one of KKR’s most popular players, particularly after his memorable performances in the IPL, and shares a close association with the franchise owner. Shah Rukh was also invited to Rinku and Priya’s engagement but could not attend the ceremony.

Rinku has already personally invited Prime Minister Modi . The India batter met the Prime Minister along with his family and shared a photograph of the meeting on social media, describing it as a special moment and saying he had sought Modi’s blessings ahead of the wedding.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.