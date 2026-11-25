Bollywood, cricket, and politics unite at Rinku Singh's grand wedding ceremony
Dubai: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are preparing for a star-studded wedding in Lucknow on December 4, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan among the prominent personalities reportedly invited to the ceremony.
The couple will tie the knot at Hotel Ramada in Lucknow, with around 2,000 guests from politics, cricket and Bollywood expected to attend.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shah Rukh Khan are among the high-profile names expected to receive invitations, according to reports.
Rinku has already personally invited Prime Minister Modi. The India batter met the Prime Minister along with his family and shared a photograph of the meeting on social media, describing it as a special moment and saying he had sought Modi’s blessings ahead of the wedding.
The invitation to Shah Rukh Khan was reported by India Today. The Bollywood superstar is particularly significant to Rinku, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh.
Since joining them in 2018, Rinku has become one of KKR’s most popular players, particularly after his memorable performances in the IPL, and shares a close association with the franchise owner. Shah Rukh was also invited to Rinku and Priya’s engagement but could not attend the ceremony.
Yogi Adityanath has also reportedly been invited. Rinku’s mother Beena Devi, brother Sonu Singh and sister Neha Singh visited the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow to personally hand over the wedding invitation.
Priya Saroj represents the Machhlishahr constituency in the Lok Sabha as a Samajwadi Party MP, making the wedding a gathering expected to bring together personalities from across the political spectrum.
The couple got engaged on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Their wedding preparations have gathered pace ahead of the December ceremony, which is expected to attract considerable attention from cricket fans and Bollywood followers alike.
Rinku, meanwhile, continues to be an important member of India’s limited-overs setup, known for his finishing ability and explosive batting in the middle order.