Unbelievable catch on the move: viral moment from Pakistan
Cricket has witnessed some extraordinary catches over the years, both on the field and in the stands. But this one was different. The man who pulled it off was neither a player nor a spectator inside the ground.
A passenger on a moving motorcycle pulled off a remarkable one handed catch outside a cricket ground in Pakistan, leaving fans amazed and triggering a flood of reactions on social media.
According to Pakistan media, the incident occurred during a Swat Premier League match between Swat Strikers and GKR Dir.
During the sixth over of GKR Dir's innings, a batter struck the ball over the boundary, sending it flying out of the ground.
What happened next was quite extraordinary.
As a motorcycle passed along the road outside the ground, the passenger stretched out his hand and caught the ball without the vehicle coming to a stop.
Fans left amazed
The video quickly went viral on social media, with cricket fans describing it as one of the greatest catches they had ever witnessed.
"Never seen a better catch in the history of cricket," one user wrote on X.
"Greatest catch in human history!!" another commented.
Another user questioned whether it was the greatest catch ever taken by someone not involved in the game, praising the motorcycle passenger's "unbelievable awareness".
What made the catch even more remarkable was that the man was simply passing by on a moving motorcycle.
Crazy. Isn't it?
Which tournament was it?
The incident occurred during the eighth edition of the Swat Premier League, a local tape ball cricket tournament in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the tournament began on November 21 at Grassy Ground in Swat, with former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq attending the opening ceremony.
The tournament, described by APP as the "largest sporting event in the Malakand Division", features cricketers from across Pakistan and runs until December 11.
However, it was a man outside the cricket ground who ended up stealing the show.