Maaz Sadaqat is mass! Viral no look six, maiden T20I fifty, and a Pakistan victory against Sri Lanka

Youngster Maaz Sadaqat shines as Pakistan defeats Sri Lanka in thrilling T20I
The young Pakistani batter entertained fans with an audacious shot before scoring his maiden T20I half century in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat produced one of the most entertaining moments of Friday's T20I against Sri Lanka with a stunning no look six.
And the youngster made it look ridiculously easy.
The moment came during Pakistan's run chase at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium when Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga delivered a full ball outside off stump.
Sadaqat moved across and flicked the ball over deep midwicket without even looking at where it was going.
The ball sailed over the boundary for six.
It was the kind of shot that makes you wonder whether the batter knew exactly where the ball was heading.
And Sadaqat was not finished.
He followed it up with another six in the same over, adding to the entertainment for the home crowd.
The youngster went on to score his maiden T20I half century, making 50 from just 29 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.
More importantly, he helped Pakistan take control of the chase.
Sadaqat shared a crucial 92 run partnership with new Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan, who played a brilliant knock of 89 from 53 balls.
Pakistan eventually chased down Sri Lanka's total of 182 for eight, reaching 187 for six in 18.5 overs to register a four wicket victory with seven balls remaining.
Farhan was named Player of the Match as Pakistan took a 1 to 0 lead in the three match series. PCB
Interestingly, Sadaqat was not the only Pakistani batter to entertain fans with a no look moment.
Khawaja Nafay also got in on the act towards the end of the chase, adding to the entertainment.
For Pakistan, it was an important victory under their new T20I captain.
But while Farhan's 89 proved decisive, Sadaqat's audacious shot gave fans another moment to remember.
And at just 21, the youngster is already showing that he has plenty of confidence at the international level.