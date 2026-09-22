From Peshawar to CPL stardom: Inside the record-breaking week of Maaz Sadaqat

The heartbreaking CPL masterclass of Maaz Sadaqat
Maaz Sadaqat arrived at the Caribbean Premier League as another exciting young Pakistani cricketer.
He leaves CPL 2026 with his name all over the record books.
The 21 year old produced a stunning 114 from just 58 balls for Jamaica Kingsmen against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in Sunday's final at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
He hit eight fours and nine sixes and remarkably scored 67 per cent of Jamaica's total of 170 for nine.
It was the first century ever scored in a CPL final and the highest individual score in a CPL final.
Unfortunately for Sadaqat, it was not enough to win the trophy.
Antigua chased down the target with eight wickets and 20 balls remaining to lift their maiden CPL title.
What makes Sadaqat's achievement even more remarkable is that this was his second century of the tournament.
Only days earlier, he had smashed 112 from 49 balls against Barbados Tridents in the Eliminator.
Sadaqat reached his fifty from 22 balls and completed his maiden T20 century from just 44 as Jamaica chased 145 in only 14.1 overs.
At 21, the innings also made him the youngest centurion in CPL history.
His century in the final then made him only the fourth instance of a batter scoring two hundreds in a single CPL season. Dwayne Smith achieved it in 2014 and 2017, while Shimron Hetmyer also scored two centuries in 2026.
Sadaqat became the first overseas player to achieve the feat in a single CPL edition.
He eventually finished as the third highest run scorer in CPL 2026 despite playing only seven matches.
Sadaqat scored 363 runs at an average of 51.85 and an extraordinary strike rate of 174.51, with 29 fours and 23 sixes.
Only Quinton de Kock, with 392 runs from 11 matches, and Hetmyer, with 367 from 12, finished above him.
Born in Peshawar on May 15, 2005, Sadaqat is a left handed batter who can also bowl slow left arm orthodox.
His journey started in Peshawar, where his elder brother Haroon took him to Ashnaghar Cricket Club after he completed matriculation.
Sadaqat eventually entered Pakistan's youth system, playing the 2021 Under 19 Asia Cup before representing his country at the 2022 Under 19 World Cup.
He later played for Pakistan Shaheens and was named player of the tournament as they won the 2025 ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha.
His breakthrough at franchise level came with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. On his PSL debut in 2025, Sadaqat scored 55 from 33 balls and shared a 102 run partnership with Babar Azam. He was named player of the match.
Then came senior international cricket.
Sadaqat made his Pakistan debut against Bangladesh in March 2026. In only his second ODI, he smashed 75 from 46 balls and took three wickets for 23 as Pakistan won by 128 runs under the DLS method.
And now he has announced himself in the Caribbean.
Two centuries in one CPL season. The youngest centurion in the competition's history. The first century in a CPL final. And 363 runs from just seven matches.
The trophy may have escaped Sadaqat, but the 21 year old made sure people remembered his name.