China knocked out of Asian Games cricket without playing a single ball

China's quarterfinal against Bangladesh was abandoned
Imagine travelling to the Asian Games and getting knocked out without even playing a single ball.
That is exactly what happened to China's women's cricket team on Thursday.
China's quarterfinal against Bangladesh was abandoned because of a wet outfield at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The conditions were so poor that even the toss could not take place.
But with this being a knockout match, one team still had to go through.
And the rules were clear.
If a quarterfinal is abandoned without a result, the higher ranked team progresses.
Bangladesh are ranked 10th in the ICC Women's T20I rankings and were comfortably above China. That meant Bangladesh went through to the semifinals without having to bat or bowl.
For China, it was a particularly frustrating way to go out.
They had actually earned their place at the Asian Games by beating Nepal by five wickets in a rain affected qualifier in May. This was also China's third appearance in Asian Games women's cricket, having previously competed in 2010 and 2014.
But after doing the hard work to qualify, their tournament was over without them getting the chance to take the field.
Bangladesh will now face the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between defending champions India and hosts Japan in the semifinal on September 20.
China, meanwhile, leave the Asian Games without facing a single delivery.