‘No problems’: Harmanpreet reveals smooth Asian Games stay

Indian cricket team enjoys smooth check-in unlike athletes facing long waits
Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Mazumdar said on Thursday that the team had no complaints about its accommodation and completed the check-in process within minutes ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, according to a report in Indian media.
While athletes from various countries, including several Indians competing in different disciplines, have reportedly faced hours-long waits for accommodation, with some left without food and water and others forced to sleep on floors in waiting areas, the Indian women’s cricket team said its check-in process was smooth and hassle-free.
“I think the accommodation is nice over here. We are pretty okay. I don’t think there are any complaints from our end. The check-in and everything was absolutely spotless and we were pretty happy about it,” Mazumdar said during a media interaction.
“In fact, we came in two contingents. The first one was taken care of by the officials right here in the hotel. But as far as the Indian women’s cricket team is concerned, I think the accommodation, we don’t have any complaints about it.”
Harmanpreet echoed her coach’s comments, saying the team was able to settle into its rooms within 10-15 minutes.
“I think even we didn’t face any problems. We got everything in 10-15 minutes, like how usually we get the room and everything. I think we didn’t face anything,” she said.
“I don’t know what’s going on in the other part, you know, the media and everything. But the people here, they’re very nice. They were very welcoming. Whatever we needed, they provided. We didn’t actually face any problems, and we are pretty happy with all the facilities so far.”
The Indian women’s team, which recently won the Asian Champions title, will begin its Asian Games title defence on Friday, September 18, when it takes on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals.