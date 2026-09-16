Logistical chaos leaves Indian squad hungry and scrambling in Japan
Dubai: India’s athletics contingent faced a series of logistical issues after arriving in Japan ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, with the men’s squad reportedly left without breakfast at their hotel on Monday.
The Indian athletes and coaches arrived in Tsukuba on Sunday morning to begin their final preparations at the University of Tsukuba ground. However, the contingent reportedly waited more than four hours to complete check-in after reaching their hotel at around 10am local time.
The men’s team was then informed by hotel staff on Monday that breakfast had not been booked for the squad. According to Times of India, several athletes went without food, while some managed to find something to eat outside the hotel.
The report also alleged that the designated bus failed to arrive to take the men’s contingent to their training session on Monday evening, adding to the logistical problems.
The men’s and women’s teams, along with their coaches, are staying at three separate hotels located more than four kilometres from the training facility.
The athletes also reportedly had to travel around four kilometres for lunch and dinner. The Japanese hotel served rice and soybeans for breakfast, while meals at an Indian restaurant included rice, roti and chicken.
The report confirmed that the contingent had not been provided a special diet or regular access to fruit, which is relatively expensive in Japan.
The event has already faced scrutiny for poor facilities. It earned the infamous honour of “worst ever” Asian Games by the South Korean officials due to bed shortage.
Some of the Indian athletes also faced visa delays while some venues for the games have a leakage issue due to the heavy rains.
The issues have raised questions over the arrangements made for India’s athletics team as they prepare for the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.