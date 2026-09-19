2,000 Indians living in Japan ready to open their homes to Asian Games athletes

India has an unusual backup plan for Asian Games accommodation concern
If the official Asian Games accommodation fails India again, its athletes have an unusual backup plan: the homes of Indians living in Nagoya.
Around 2,000 members of the Indian community have been put on standby to provide temporary accommodation if Indian athletes face further problems finding rooms during the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games. The Indian embassy was also involved in reaching out to the community.
The contingency plan follows accommodation, accreditation and transport problems encountered by members of the Indian contingent after arriving in Japan.
India's Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav said around 30 to 35 athletes were affected after their names were removed from the accommodation list, forcing India to arrange hotels at short notice. The affected athletes included members of the badminton and shooting contingents.
The Chef de Mission is the official who leads and oversees a country's delegation at a major multi sport event.
India is now trying to make sure the same problems do not happen again.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has introduced a three layer support system in Nagoya. Two officials have been stationed at the airport to help arriving athletes, while three are positioned at the Athlete Welcome Centre.
Then comes the unusual third layer.
Around 2,000 Indians living in Nagoya are on standby, with their homes potentially available if athletes cannot be accommodated through the official arrangements.
For now, however, no Indian athlete needs to stay in a private home.
Yadav said all Indian athletes who have arrived have accommodation. India booked 18 additional hotel rooms following the initial problems and planned to secure another 10.
So the Indian community remains very much the backup plan.
But if the official arrangements run into trouble again during the Games, India's athletes know there are thousands of people in Nagoya ready to open their doors.