Logistical lapses, leaks and delays cloud build-up to 2026 Asian Games
Dubai: Indian athletes faced another logistical hurdle ahead of the 2026 Asian Games after members of the wushu contingent encountered problems during registration in Nagoya on Wednesday.
The seven-member wushu team, accompanied by two coaches, reached the city as some of the first Indian athletes to check in for the Games.
However, one player and two coaches reportedly could not initially find their names during the registration process at the cruise ship being used as accommodation.
“Six wushu players got their rooms at the cruise ship docked at the Nagoya port. However, one player and two coaches did not have their names there,” a member of the contingent said as per The Bridge.
An Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official later said all players had been allocated rooms. The table tennis contingent also described the check-in process as lengthy before eventually settling in.
The latest issue comes amid wider concerns over arrangements for the Games. India’s athletics contingent had reportedly been left without breakfast after arriving at its hotel, adding to the logistical problems faced by the team.
There is also no traditional athletes’ village in Nagoya. Organisers are instead using hotels, the Costa Serena cruise ship and temporary container-style accommodation.
Around 4,000 athletes and officials are expected to stay on the cruise ship, while about 2,000 will use container units.
The container accommodation has faced complaints over cramped conditions and bed shortages, while heavy rain has also caused water leaks and flooding at some venues.
With the opening ceremony taking place on September 19, organisers are under pressure to resolve the remaining issues quickly.