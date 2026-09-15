The delay is particularly significant because the athletes were scheduled to attend a preparatory camp at Tsukuba University before the Games. Most of India’s 70-plus track and field athletes have already arrived in Japan.

According to Deccan Herald, the group has made multiple visits to the visa office over the past 10 days, including on Monday, but has yet to receive travel clearance. A holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi could further slow the process.

Their inclusion came after the original list of participants since the eight athletes were still undergoing qualification. This eventually led to their accreditation paperwork to be completed separately.

The athletes were added to the Asian Games squad after impressive performances at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in June. Sindhushree was one of the standout late additions after setting a new national record in the pole vault.

Dubai: The 2026 Asian Games is just days away from the opening ceremony, yet some Indian athletes have yet to set foot in Japan. The group of Indian athletes is currently facing visa delays, which is keeping them in New Delhi.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.