Shafali Verma scores 49-ball 100 at Asian Games

Indian opener's maiden T20I century powers India to 195 against Bangladesh
Shafali Verma produced a stunning display of power-hitting as she smashed a 49-ball century in the Asian Games semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday.
The India opener became the first woman to score a century in the women’s cricket event at the Asian Games. It was also Shafali’s maiden hundred in white-ball cricket, capping a remarkable run of form that began during the Asia Cup.
Shafali reached the milestone off the final delivery of India’s innings in the second semi-final in Nisshin, bringing up her historic hundred with a single off Shorna Akter through the off side.
The 22-year-old carried her momentum from the quarter-final, where she struck an unbeaten 40 off just 15 balls against Japan. Batting first after India won the toss, Shafali put on 72 runs for the opening wicket with Smriti Mandhana, who contributed 37.
After G Kamalini managed only three runs from 10 balls, Shafali continued her assault alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The pair added 94 runs for the third wicket to put India in a commanding position.
While Harmanpreet anchored the innings with a 33-ball 40, Shafali took the Bangladesh bowling attack apart with a relentless display of attacking cricket.
She moved into the 90s with back-to-back sixes off Nahida Akter in the 17th over. India then lost Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh in quick succession, leaving Shafali to negotiate a tense finish to her milestone.
But the opener held her nerve and completed her first three-figure score in white-ball cricket with a single off Shorna Akter, sending the Indian camp into celebration.