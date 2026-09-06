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Shafali Verma makes history against Pakistan with two world records

Youngest and fastest to 3,000 T20I runs as India defeat Pakistan in Dubai

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Shafali Verma is breaking records for fun
Shafali Verma is breaking records for fun
IANS

Shafali Verma is only 22, but she has already been around international cricket long enough that it is sometimes easy to forget just how young she still is.

On Saturday in Dubai, she gave everyone another reminder.

During India's Women's Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Shafali became the youngest woman in T20I history to reach 3,000 runs, getting there at just 22 years and 220 days.

The previous record belonged to Ireland's Gaby Lewis, who was 24 years and 347 days old when she reached the landmark.

And Shafali did not stop with just one world record.

She reached 3,000 runs after facing only 2,182 balls, breaking Alyssa Healy's previous record of 2,321 to become the fastest woman to the milestone in terms of balls faced.

Interestingly, she is not the fastest woman to 3,000 runs by innings. Shafali got there in her 113th innings, making her the fastest Indian, ahead of Smriti Mandhana's 122 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 135. Australia's Beth Mooney holds the overall record at 100 innings.

Shafali starts with a six

And in typical Shafali fashion, she literally started with a bang.

With India chasing just 56, she launched the very first ball over long off for six before taking a single from the next delivery to reach 3,000 runs.

She eventually made 12 from six balls, but India barely needed anything more.

Pakistan had earlier been bowled out for just 55, their lowest Women's T20I total, before India completed the chase in only 8.4 overs to seal a seven wicket victory in Dubai. And Shafali's contribution was not limited to the bat. Earlier, she had provided India with their first breakthrough, dismissing Muneeba Ali for 13 to end Pakistan's 27 run opening partnership

For Shafali, though, it was another special day in a career that is still remarkably young.

She is just 22, already has 3,000 T20I runs and now has two major world records to go with them.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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