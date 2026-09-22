Their opponent will be the runners-up of Group A, which could possibly be Japan again. Apart from Afghanistan, the host country also has Nepal in their group who recently won the 2026 ACC Men’s Premier’s Cup. India’s first Asian Games match will take place on September 28.

Japan will open their Asian Games 2026 against Afghanistan in the Group A game on September 24, meanwhile India already have the ticket to quarterfinals courtesy of the No. 1 ICC ranking in T20I cricket.

Axar Patel came to India’s aid as he defended 9 runs in the final over. Nevertheless, the Japanese side won the hearts with their effort in the game after losing by only two runs. They scored 30 for 3 in the five overs.

While new batsman Takashi seems to have gotten a boundary, he was dismissed by Washington Sundar in the second over. Things started to look concerning for the host country, before their skipper led the path.

Japan opened the batting with captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake. The latter lost his wicket in the first over after a failed run resulted in a run out. He only managed to make one run.

The skipper Shreyas Iyer led the scoring with 16 runs before Hara-Hinze got him in the final over. The Men in Blue only managed to make 32 in 5 overs, giving their opposition a great opportunity to steal the headlines.

Samson also followed his opening partner two balls later as a catch in the deep wicket helped get Ibrahim Takashi his first wicket in the match. While many hoped the in-form Ishan Kishan to make an impact, spinner Benjamin Ito-Davis got the left-handed batsman out for a stump.

The match commenced after hours of delay due to the wet outfield, with the game eventually played only for five over each. India won the toss and chose to bat.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.