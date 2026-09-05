India vs Japan in cricket? Yes, it is really happening

World No. 1 vs No. 41: Why India are playing Japan in T20I
India playing Japan in cricket is not a fixture you see very often. In fact, it has never happened before at senior international level.
The reigning T20 world champions will face Japan in a historic one off T20I on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. The match will be played for the Suzuki Cup and is scheduled to begin at 9.30am IST.
It will be the first ever international cricket match between the India and Japan senior men's teams, and the difference between the two sides makes the fixture even more fascinating.
India are the reigning T20 world champions, having lifted the trophy earlier this year, while Japan are currently ranked 41st in the world in T20I cricket.
The match will also serve as preparation for both sides ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. India, who won gold at the previous Asian Games, have received direct entry into the quarterfinals, while hosts Japan will have to begin their campaign in the group stage.
There is even a possibility that India and Japan could meet again at the Asian Games if Japan progress through the preliminary stage.
But the occasion is about more than just cricket.
The match will launch celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan and will be the first step in the new "Sport 75" initiative.
The initiative follows an agreement reached during a summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and is aimed at increasing sporting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.
For Japan, facing the world champions at home represents a huge opportunity.
"To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association," Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Miyaji said.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also said the fixture was an opportunity to introduce cricket to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.
So, world champions India against 41st ranked Japan might look like a mismatch on paper, but the significance of this game goes well beyond the result.