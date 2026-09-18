GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

He played against Rohit, then coached Japan against India

Meet Vinay Iyer, who went from Mumbai cricket to Japan

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Japanese women's team coach Vinay Iyer
Japanese women's team coach Vinay Iyer
Linkedin

Without any surprise, India comfortably booked their place in the Asian Games semifinals on Friday, beating hosts Japan by eight wickets.

But there was an interesting Indian connection in the opposite dugout.

Japan's women's team are coached by Vinay Iyer, a 41 year old former Mumbai club cricketer whose journey has taken him from Mumbai's maidans to coaching an international side at the Asian Games. The Japan Cricket Association lists Iyer as the team's head coach.

And his cricket story goes back a long way.

Iyer played club cricket across Mumbai, including the Kanga League, and even featured in an Under 19 zonal match for West Zone at Wankhede where the opposition included a young Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara.

He still remembers Rohit hitting sixes outside the stadium that day.

Iyer moved to Japan in 2013 for work and continued playing cricket there. He was named Japan Cricket League Player of the Year in 2016 before eventually moving into coaching.

And on Friday, that journey brought him face to face with India.

Before the match, Iyer admitted he was nervous about facing the country where his cricket journey began, but said he was trying not to show those nerves to his players.

Japan were ultimately no match for the defending champions.

India bowled them out for 57 in 19.5 overs, with Shree Charani taking 4 for 10. Shafali Verma then smashed an unbeaten 40 from 15 balls as India chased down the target in just five overs to win by eight wickets and reach the semifinals.

For Iyer, though, it completed another remarkable chapter in his cricket journey.

From playing against a young Rohit Sharma at Wankhede to coaching Japan against India at the Asian Games.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Harmanpreet Kaur

In just 30 balls, India reach Asian Games semifinals

1h ago2m read
This photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows Japan's women's cricket team gathering together prior to the start of the women's Sano City International Trophy cricket match between Japan and Hong Kong in Sano, Tochigi prefecture.

Japan's Ota at 2026 Asian Games is a full-time engineer

1m read
The reigning T20 world champions will face Japan in a historic one off T20I

India vs Japan in cricket? Yes, it is really happening

2m read
BCCI plans to assess facilities in Japan before deciding on the squad.

India may send second-string team for Asian Games

2m read