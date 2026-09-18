He played against Rohit, then coached Japan against India

Meet Vinay Iyer, who went from Mumbai cricket to Japan
Without any surprise, India comfortably booked their place in the Asian Games semifinals on Friday, beating hosts Japan by eight wickets.
But there was an interesting Indian connection in the opposite dugout.
Japan's women's team are coached by Vinay Iyer, a 41 year old former Mumbai club cricketer whose journey has taken him from Mumbai's maidans to coaching an international side at the Asian Games. The Japan Cricket Association lists Iyer as the team's head coach.
And his cricket story goes back a long way.
Iyer played club cricket across Mumbai, including the Kanga League, and even featured in an Under 19 zonal match for West Zone at Wankhede where the opposition included a young Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara.
He still remembers Rohit hitting sixes outside the stadium that day.
Iyer moved to Japan in 2013 for work and continued playing cricket there. He was named Japan Cricket League Player of the Year in 2016 before eventually moving into coaching.
And on Friday, that journey brought him face to face with India.
Before the match, Iyer admitted he was nervous about facing the country where his cricket journey began, but said he was trying not to show those nerves to his players.
Japan were ultimately no match for the defending champions.
India bowled them out for 57 in 19.5 overs, with Shree Charani taking 4 for 10. Shafali Verma then smashed an unbeaten 40 from 15 balls as India chased down the target in just five overs to win by eight wickets and reach the semifinals.
For Iyer, though, it completed another remarkable chapter in his cricket journey.
From playing against a young Rohit Sharma at Wankhede to coaching Japan against India at the Asian Games.