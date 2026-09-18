Ota has since returned to Japan’s national team and is now part of the squad preparing for the 2026 Asian Games. She previously represented Japan at the 2014 Asian Games, where the team was eliminated by China in the quarterfinals.

She had joined one of Japan’s largest core-system modernisation projects, a 10-year undertaking valued at several billion dollars. The scale of the project demanded her full attention. Cricket had to take a back seat until the system was successfully released.

The 39-year-old works full-time as a systems engineer at SOMPO, making time for training and international tournaments difficult. Her employer allows her roughly two weeks off twice a year to compete internationally as per Sportstar, but there was a period when even that was not possible.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.